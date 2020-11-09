A number of rap stars spent their weekends on TikTok, competing in The Crew League's tournament to declare, once and for all, who has the best shot and handles in hip-hop.

Swae Lee ended up taking home the championship, beating out Lil Keed's, G Herbo's, The Kid LAROI's, and more artists' teams. That came following a headline-making scuffle between Russ and Jack Harlow's squads, though.

Fights are bound to break out on the hardwood. That's just how it goes. Things get competitive and, often times, emotions will run rampant when the stakes are high. Russ and Jack Harlow really wanted to take home the grand prize, and Russ got pretty close, but both of their teams went a little too hard, ending up in a melee on the court.

After a fight broke out following Jack Harlow's hard foul, Russ spoke out to explain what actually happened, claiming that he was not involved.

"I wasn't even in this lol," wrote Russ in the comments on DJ Akademiks' post. "Y'all doin the most over nothin. Jack fouled one of my teammates and they got into it for 3 seconds. Regular basketball ish lol smh."

While the fight may not have been as eventful as it looked, Russ has a history of getting into situations like this, which doesn't make this all too surprising. The rapper has previously brawled with Smokepurpp, Guapdad 4000, and others.