Russ Drops Off Mellow "Last Night"

It's been a rough couple of months for Russ. Back in August, the New Jersey rapper cancelled the European leg of his "The Journey Is Everything" tour, citing mental health issues. "Mentally I feel like s**t," he wrote at the time. Some fans appreciated his honesty and supported prioritizing his mental health, but others weren't so understanding. Lil Pump was one of his most vocal critics. "Stop being a f**king pussy," he wrote after hearing the news.

But Russ's difficulties, and haters, haven't kept him from making new music. Since the spring, the rapper his been dropping singles regularly, including "Paddington Freestyle" and "Are You Entertained."

Now, he's dropped another, "Last Night." The new song is a melancholy affair, as Russ croons over a sparse guitar arrangement. The rapper sings of lost love. "I didn't know that last night was our last night together, did you?" he laments. The hook is an immediate earworm, and Russ leans into it, repeating the tune over and over until he fades away after two minutes. The effect is that of a fleeting thought, a late night reminiscence of what could have been.

Check out the song below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

When you were layin on my chest I didn't know

When that screen went black and credits rolled

Did you know, the sun was on its way?

Did you know?