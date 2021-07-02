Russ Drops Off Another New Song "On The Way"

Russ continues to keep the weekly release series going. For the 9th week in a row, following up “Rather Be Myself” and last week’s “Satisfy,” the ATL artist decides to come through today and share another new song called “On The Way.”

Produced by Lucas Quinn & Russ, the short track finds Russ flexing his lyrical prowess & rapid flow, showcasing his tunnel vision approach towards life to his family, friends, and women he frequents himself with. Like usual with Russ’ music, this may take a few listens to fully appreciate and grasp, but it's fire.

Hit play and let us know what you think in the comments!

Quotable Lyrics:

Talked to myself and the universe eavesdropped

Fresh outta faith, had to restock

Life got dramatic, made the beat stop

Had to re-read The Alchemist and Deepak