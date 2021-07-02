mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Drops Off Another New Song "On The Way"

Kevin Goddard
July 02, 2021 13:53
216 Views
42
2
Russ Russ
Russ

On The Way
Russ

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to new Russ "On The Way."


Russ continues to keep the weekly release series going. For the 9th week in a row, following up “Rather Be Myself” and last week’s “Satisfy,” the ATL artist decides to come through today and share another new song called “On The Way.”

Produced by Lucas Quinn & Russ, the short track finds Russ flexing his lyrical prowess & rapid flow, showcasing his tunnel vision approach towards life to his family, friends, and women he frequents himself with. Like usual with Russ’ music, this may take a few listens to fully appreciate and grasp, but it's fire.

Hit play and let us know what you think in the comments!

Quotable Lyrics:

Talked to myself and the universe eavesdropped
Fresh outta faith, had to restock
Life got dramatic, made the beat stop
Had to re-read The Alchemist and Deepak

Russ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  2
  2
  216
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Russ
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Russ Drops Off Another New Song "On The Way"
42
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject