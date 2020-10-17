mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Drops Mellow New Single "Sorry"

Alexander Cole
October 17, 2020 09:19
Image via Russ

Sorry
Russ

Russ has some apologies to dish out on "Sorry."


Throughout the past few years, Russ has emerged as a champion when it comes to world tours and record sales. His melodic vibes and songwriting ability have been on full display and fans continue to enjoy whatever he puts out. His most recent output is a track called "Sorry," which sees Russ getting into his melodic-mellow bag.

As the title of the song suggests, Russ is looking to apologize to a significant other that he has done wrong. The artist admits that he understands if the woman leaves him as what he's done is unforgivable. It's an emotionally honest track that will definitely have his fans playing the song over and over again.

You can stream the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can’t blame you if you’re done with this, I know I f**ked up
You feel disrespected, I can’t even argue, you was
I don’t blame you if I call and you ain’t pickin’ it up
But f*ck, I’m sorry

Russ
