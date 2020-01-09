Russ Drops An Official Video For His Bedtime Banger "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)"

From the car to the crib, Russ proves there's never a bad time to make the bed rock.

With his 14th studio album SHAKE THE SNOW GLOBE arriving at the end of this month, Russ is jumping into promo mode in the best way possible by dropping a new music video for a smooth single titled "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)."

Directed by longtime Russ collaborator Edgar Esteves, the "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)" visuals shows the fiercely independent rapper in a very, well, interesting predicament. Purple lights fill the atmosphere whether he's in the car or in the bedroom, and it feels like an ode to legend of baby-making music Prince during his Purple Rain days. Similar to the Purple One ironically, Russ also enlists a bad and beautiful video vixen to co-star in this clip that sees them going from arguing one moment to freaking the next.

In addition to the album, Russ also has plans to embark on a headlining tour this summer, performing 27 shows across North America when it kicks off in Seattle on May 1. The show will run for two months and cap off in Atlanta on June 28. With an album on the way, a tour in the works and the ever-anointing Rihanna co-sign under his belt, this may very well be Russ' year. We'll just have to wait and see though.

Watch the music video for "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)" by Russ above, and head to his tour website for a full list of dates and ticket information.