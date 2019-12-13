mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Delivers Chill "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)" Single From "Shake The Snow Globe"

Erika Marie
December 13, 2019 03:34
The "Shake the Snow Globe" roll-out has begun.


After a successful year of releasing nothing but singles, Russ is finally giving fans the album they've been begging for. According to Apple Music, Shake the Snow Globe is set to hit the streets on January 31, and the 14-track project features 12 songs with two bonus additions. It looks like Russ's Bia-assisted hit "Best On Earth" will be making an appearance along with his previously released track "Civil War." On Friday, Russ shared yet another single from Shake the Snow Globe: "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)."

The song is aptly titled, as "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)" encapsulates the essence of late-night evenings. As usual, the song was produced and written by Russ alone, further solidifying that he's an artist to be reckoned with. Take a listen to Russ's latest and let us know if this one rises above his other 2019 releases thus far.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I'm roller-coasting
In my holy ghost and
Singing only portions
Can't avoid emotions
But we try our hardest
To hide regardless
Now it's been so long
We don't know where our heart is

Russ shake the snow globe
