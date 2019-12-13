Russ Delivers Chill "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)" Single From "Shake The Snow Globe"

After a successful year of releasing nothing but singles, Russ is finally giving fans the album they've been begging for. According to Apple Music, Shake the Snow Globe is set to hit the streets on January 31, and the 14-track project features 12 songs with two bonus additions. It looks like Russ's Bia-assisted hit "Best On Earth" will be making an appearance along with his previously released track "Civil War." On Friday, Russ shared yet another single from Shake the Snow Globe: "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)."

The song is aptly titled, as "NIGHTTIME (Interlude)" encapsulates the essence of late-night evenings. As usual, the song was produced and written by Russ alone, further solidifying that he's an artist to be reckoned with. Take a listen to Russ's latest and let us know if this one rises above his other 2019 releases thus far.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I'm roller-coasting

In my holy ghost and

Singing only portions

Can't avoid emotions

But we try our hardest

To hide regardless

Now it's been so long

We don't know where our heart is