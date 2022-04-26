mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Delivers 4 New Songs On "If Not Now, When?" Ahead Of His World Tour

Hayley Hynes
April 26, 2022
If Not Now, When?
Russ

Russ dropped off a 4-pack ahead of his world tour, kicking off later this month.


29-year-old Russ is days away from kicking off his world tour with assistance from BIA, Ktlyn, and Bugus in Seattle, Washington, but that doesn't mean he's not putting in work right now. At midnight, he delivered a 4-pack EP called If Not Now, When? consisting of all-new tracks for his fans.

"Boutta leave for tour," he wrote in the caption of his most recent Instagram post, hours before the project's arrival. "I'm down 20 pounds since January. I feel amazing and smell exquisite with hints of mental wealth and luxury. Four new songs dropping tonight."


Russ confirmed that he plans to "try performing some songs for the first time this tour," such as "All To You," and "Small Talk," adding that currently, the setlist is sitting at an impressive 33 songs. "Can't wait to see all of you, it's been too long... Gonna be a fun one," he concluded.

As HipHopNMore reports, earlier today, the New Jersey-born creative confirmed that he and Ed Sheeran have been in the studio working on an upcoming collaboration as well.

Stream Russ' new 4-pack on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know which title is your favourite in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Star

2. Waves

3. Back From London Freestyle

4. Never Again

[Via]

