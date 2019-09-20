Russ Compliments His Queen On "CROWN"

Cuffing season is right around the corner and Russ has dropped off a new single that just might be its anthem. Last week, the rapper shared his track "Rent Free" where he spit lyrics about his haters spending more time worrying about what he's doing than bettering themselves. In essence, he's living "Rent Free" in their heads.

Russ switches things up on his new single "CROWN," a track where he sings directly to the object of his affection. He spins a tale of wanting to lock things down with his heart's desire and he asks for a chance to show her why they'd be a perfect fit. Russ has been rolling out new tracks throughout the summer, previously sharing his singles "Paranoid" and his love track, "Summer at 7." Check out "CROWN" and let us know what you think of the Boi-1da, Jahaan Sweet, and The Rascals-produced track.

Quotable Lyrics

I been living wild, lotta bodies to my name

Ever since I met you I think that I'm out the game

I'm just tryin' to prove it, let me fly you out to see

Ain't no one around us, it just be Hennessey and weed



