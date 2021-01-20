Russ has been one of the game's foremost advocates for the independent route, frequently praising the benefits of a self-owned catalog. In fact, there are many who have come to look at Russ as a welcome source of knowledge, the rare sort of artist who actively seeks to better the future of his fellow emcees. While that hasn't exactly converted all haters, many have taken to putting further respect on Russ' name, especially when he drops gems at such a frequent rate.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Today, Russ has come through to open up about a recent milestone he achieved, thanks to the release of his new single "UGLY" with Lil Baby. "imma be honest...gettin on a radio was the only element of bein independent that I didn’t really know how I was gonna conquer," admits Russ, flexing his latest accomplishment on Twitter. "This means A LOT. MOST ADDED. preciate everyone supporting" For those who don't know, he's referring to the fact that "UGLY" was the most-added single to Urban Radio, proving that Russ fans are among the most loyal in the game.

As for the song itself, "UGLY" marks the first time Russ and Lil Baby have collaborated -- but perhaps not the last, given the success their Boi-1da-produced new single continues to see. Check out the rapper's celebration below, and be sure to sound off with your thoughts on the independent empire Russ has built since first entering the game.