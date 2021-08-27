Russ’ “Can’t Let Go,” Continues His 15-Week Single Streak

He has yet to drop an album in 2021, but for the last fifteen weeks, Russ has been making sure that his fans have plenty of new songs to stream. Starting with a reflection on his life in the spotlight with “STATUS” back in May, the New Jersey born star has been consistently giving us hit after hit.

In his typical style, many of Russ’ new releases have emotional overtones, and his latest single is no exception. “Can’t Let Go” tells the story of a man madly in love, and even though things get toxic from time to time, he isn’t ready to say good-bye. ”No matter how much we fight, can’t let go of you. Got this hold on me, got this hold on you,” the 28-year-old sings to his girl.

Of the fifteen tracks the rapper has dropped lately, “3:15 (Breathe)”, “Rather Be Myself”, and “When I’m With You” have all faired well with listeners. It seems that even more new music will be arriving from Russ shortly; “Lemme get these hits off real quick...CHOMP 2 droppin before the end of the year,” he tweeted on August 25th.

Quotable Lyrics

Why we keep on acting like we leavin'?

Knowin' damn well that we're not as misleading

We both got reasons, both got demons

Break-up at noon, we'll be fuckin' by the evening