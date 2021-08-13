Russ Brings Out His Guitar For "When I'm With You"

Perhaps one of Russ' greatest traits over the years is that he's never made his fans wait for new music. Every single week, you can expect Russ to drop something new and unique for the supporters that have always stood behind him. This past week, Russ teased a brand new guitar ballad on his Twitter account, and after overwhelming support, he decided to make it this week's release.

"When I'm With You" is a gentle track that sees Russ stripping back the pieces and going for a more intimate vibe. As the guitar chords wallow in the background, Russ delivers a touching love letter to the person who allows him to be himself. There is a deep love emanating from the track and the tone of the song is immediately recognizable. It's a song that will have you yearning for that same type of love, which ultimately means the song did its job.

You can check out the new effort, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't have to try too hard, don't have to act

I can just be myself, take off the mask

You make me forget I'm a lonely man

Basically, I'm sayin' I like who I am—