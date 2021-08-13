mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ Brings Out His Guitar For "When I'm With You"

Alexander Cole
August 13, 2021 19:29
193 Views
35
2
Image via RussImage via Russ
Image via Russ

When I'm With You
Russ

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
33% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
4 MAKE IT STOP

Russ' latest track "When I'm With You" is a love letter put to record.


Perhaps one of Russ' greatest traits over the years is that he's never made his fans wait for new music. Every single week, you can expect Russ to drop something new and unique for the supporters that have always stood behind him. This past week, Russ teased a brand new guitar ballad on his Twitter account, and after overwhelming support, he decided to make it this week's release.

"When I'm With You" is a gentle track that sees Russ stripping back the pieces and going for a more intimate vibe. As the guitar chords wallow in the background, Russ delivers a touching love letter to the person who allows him to be himself. There is a deep love emanating from the track and the tone of the song is immediately recognizable. It's a song that will have you yearning for that same type of love, which ultimately means the song did its job.

You can check out the new effort, below. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't have to try too hard, don't have to act
I can just be myself, take off the mask
You make me forget I'm a lonely man
Basically, I'm sayin' I like who I am—

Russ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  5
  2
  193
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Russ When I'm With You new song new music
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Russ Brings Out His Guitar For "When I'm With You"
35
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject