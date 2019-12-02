Rapper Russ announced over social media on Monday that his next album, Shake The Snow Globe, will be released on January 31st, 2020, with pre-order available this Friday, December 6th. He shared this exciting information on Twitter as well as Instagram, where he encouraged fans to drop a snowflake emoji in the comments to let him know they're ready for the project. His comments were, of course, immediately flooded with snowflakes.

Russ' most recent release was the mega hit, "BEST ON EARTH," which gained some serious traction after Rihanna called it her "new fav song." Riri used Russ and BIA's single as background music for one of the mesmerizing slo-mo videos she was posting a bunch of in October, and wrote her feelings about the track in the caption. A co-sign from one of the biggest stars in the world definitely didn't hurt Russ' thriving career. A couple weeks ago, he even released a self-help book called It's All In Your Head in which the self-made artist tackles self-doubt in aspiring musicians. Check out the video for "BEST ON EARTH" below.