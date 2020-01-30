mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ & Rick Ross Trade Verses On Bossed Up "Guess What"

Mitch Findlay
January 30, 2020 10:48
495 Views
20
3
Russ My Way Inc. Russ My Way Inc.
Russ My Way Inc.

Guess What
Russ Feat. Rick Ross

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Russ with the big flex.


Put some respect on Russ' name. With Shake The Snow Globe set to arrive tomorrow, one of the album's most anticipated tracks has hit select international markets with a vengeance. "Guess What" marks a new milestone for the young mogul, who has already established himself as one of the industry's refreshing forward thinkers. After all, a lyrical duet with Rick Ross himself should be a bucket-list item for any rapper worth his or her salt. 

Taking to an impactful instrumental from Boi-1da and Jahaan Sweet, Russ snaps in his tone-setting opening verse. "McLarens and convertibles, my Porsche's name is Perceval," he boasts. "I studied this shit inside out but I am not reversible, livin' way too purposeful, my values ain't coercible." The song doesn't relent, with Young Renzel matching stride without breaking a sweat. "Hairbrush me and Russ, comin' like we Dre and Snoop," raps Ross, honoring his collaborator with a lofty parallel. "'64 Impala, just the way we play with loot, Big bank ballin', in the paint, I'm known to shoot." 

Check out the new track now, currently available in select international markets. 

Quotable Lyrics

McLarens and convertibles, my Porsche's name is Perceval
I studied this shit inside out but I am not reversible
Livin' way too purposeful, my values ain't coercible

Russ Rick Ross shake the snow globe
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Russ & Rick Ross Trade Verses On Bossed Up "Guess What"
20
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject