Russ & KXNG Crooked Snap On "Stockholm Syndrome"

Last night, Russ flipped the script and shared his brand new CHOMP EP last night, effectively piecing together a love letter to hip-hop's roots. Boasting a guest-appearance lineup of Ab-Soul, Busta Rhymes, Alchemist, DJ Premier, Black Thought, Benny The Butcher, and KXNG Crooked, Russ' latest finds him rapping at an elite level, effectively holding his own alongside some of the game's elite lyricists. Nowhere is that more evident than off the rip on "Stockholm Syndrome," a self-produced banger that finds Russ and Crooked snapping in an unhinged fashion.

At this point, it's safe to say that Russ has become an industry thought leader, espousing the importance of ownership and understanding his own position in popularizing such a mentality. He's quick to issue reminders throughout his incendiary verse, taunting those who failed to heed his warnings. "I’ve made M after M, you not a boss you get your percent after them," he spits. "That’s rough, money slowing up no more audience / The Fashion Nova ads and Onlyfans made it obvious."

It's no wonder he turns in such a formidable performance -- one does not simply collaborate with KXNG Crooked and fail to step up. The Slaughterhouse lyricist matches Russ' intensity without missing a beat, touching on similar themes with a sharpened focus. "Wrote a letter to Suge sayin', "I'm still the nicest," he spits, alluding to his Death Row days. "'Til it's over, I'll be grippin' the pistolas / Sippin' some crip cola, right where Killer Mike is / Leavin' the mic' lifeless that's what's killin' mics is."

When it comes to lyrical head-to-heads, "Stockholm Syndrome" is one of the best we've heard in a minute. Check it out for yourself now, and be sure to show Russ some support for his new CHOMP EP, available here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I’ve made M after M, you not a boss you get your percent after them

That’s rough, money slowing up no more audience

The Fashion Nova ads and Onlyfans made it obvious

I’m sorry but I’m not

My sentiment is, is y’all stay throwing shots

So you gon get what you give -- Fuck you

Back then right now and tomorrow

I’m high in Africa smoking Kilimanjaro

