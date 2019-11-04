Kanye and Russ turned heads last night when Russ posted a picture of the two on Instagram. Meeting Kanye was a proud moment for Russ who wrote, "I’ve been dreaming of this moment forever. Thank you Big Boy. Thank you Kanye. Life is insane." No other details were given, but it's possible the two were working on new music together

Fan reaction to the picture was mixed. Many fans on Instagram were excited to see the connection."YES ! I been watching since early soundcloud days and seeing this is just amazing. You inspire me everyday to keep pushin! Great achievement Russ," said one fan. Another added, "Got goosebumps how happy I got for you keep applying pressure I’ll be with y’all soon 🙏🏾💯." Rapper IDK even popped in leaving a number of fire emojis.

On Twitter, reaction was more mixed with the top comment reading "You might have just ruined Kanye West for me. Thank you Russ." Other comments followed suit, "Everyday being a Kanye fan gets harder and harder."