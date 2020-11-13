Russ & Ab-Soul Recreate "Rap City: The Basement" For Visual To "Who Wants What"

Some of you may not remember when radio personality Big Tigger was the host of BET's Rap City: The Basement, but Russ and Ab-Soul have recreated those early 2000s days in the visual to their latest single. We're used to receiving a steady stream of new music from Russ as the independent artist is his own co-pilot as he navigates his career, and he's gifted Hip Hop with his Ab-Soul-assisted single "Who Wants What."

The track is featured on Russ's project Chomp, an EP that sure to turn heads. Russ shared the tracklist earlier this week an in addition to Ab-Soul, Chomp features Busta Rhymes, KXNG Crooked, DJ Premier, Black Thought, and Benny The Butcher. Stream "Who Wants What" and let us know what you think of Russ and Ab-Soul's bars.

Quotable Lyrics

Took a lot of swings to hit, this ain't the first at bat for me

Heard you mad at me, I irk you casually

What hurts you actually is I'm a f*ckin' boss

I gave my circle salaries

This is Nipsey mixed with Kobe, yeah, I merge mentalities

Y'all got herd anatomy, I got merch in factories