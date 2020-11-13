mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Russ & Ab-Soul Recreate "Rap City: The Basement" For Visual To "Who Wants What"

Erika Marie
November 13, 2020 02:50
37 Views
10
0
InstagramInstagram
Instagram

Who Wants What
Russ Feat. Ab-Soul

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The track is pulled from Russ's lyricist-heavy project "Chomp."


Some of you may not remember when radio personality Big Tigger was the host of BET's Rap City: The Basement, but Russ and Ab-Soul have recreated those early 2000s days in the visual to their latest single. We're used to receiving a steady stream of new music from Russ as the independent artist is his own co-pilot as he navigates his career, and he's gifted Hip Hop with his Ab-Soul-assisted single "Who Wants What." 

The track is featured on Russ's project Chomp, an EP that sure to turn heads. Russ shared the tracklist earlier this week an in addition to Ab-Soul, Chomp features Busta Rhymes, KXNG Crooked, DJ Premier, Black Thought, and Benny The Butcher. Stream "Who Wants What" and let us know what you think of Russ and Ab-Soul's bars.

Quotable Lyrics

Took a lot of swings to hit, this ain't the first at bat for me
Heard you mad at me, I irk you casually
What hurts you actually is I'm a f*ckin' boss
I gave my circle salaries
This is Nipsey mixed with Kobe, yeah, I merge mentalities
Y'all got herd anatomy, I got merch in factories

Russ
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  0
  37
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Russ Ab-Soul chomp
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Russ & Ab-Soul Recreate "Rap City: The Basement" For Visual To "Who Wants What"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject