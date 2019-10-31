San Antonio's recent Mala Luna Festival was the place to be in all of Texas last weekend. Performers like Miguel, Summer Walker, Rick Ross, Playboi Carti, Diplo, DaBaby, Trippie Redd, Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Lennox, and many more graced the festival's stages, but it was an incident between Russ and Guapdad 4000 that made headlines.

On Guapdad's recently release debut project Dior Deposits, the Bay Area drops a line on his track "Prada Process" where he says, "You doin' right but we don't care, we call that doin' Russ." The subtle mention rubbed the Atlanta-based artist the wrong way, so in a video that went viral on social media, Russ decided to confront Guapdad at the festival. Russ punched Guapdad in the face, a move the latter described by saying "you snaked me." Speaking on the altercation with Nick Cannon on his Power 106 radio station morning show, Russ explained why he felt it was necessary to handle the situation the way he did.

"Don't come to me like, 'Why didn't you just ignore it?' Like, yo, I'll ignore y'all if you ignore me," Russ stated. "I don't give a f*ck about any of y'all, I'm not tryin' to be friends with any of y'all. I don't live out here. I stay in my house in Atlanta. Leave me alone and I'll leave y'all alone. You don't see me just pullin' up on random people. Keep my name out of your mouth and I'm not gonna come talk to you."

Cannon responded by saying that he respected Russ's point of view. "That's some real sh*t" because "somebody said something about you and you addressed it like a man." The talk show host added that there seems to be "so much fabrication" in the industry and people aren't expecting to be confronted after saying negative things about others.

The rapper addressed the critics who condemned him for choosing to become physical. "Those are people who skipped to chapter two," Russ said. "They never wanna look at chapter one and say, 'Why did this...' He's in his twenties. Grown ass man that mentioned someone that he's never had interaction with in his life in a song. The only reason you were doing that was you were looking for an issue." He added, "You found what you were looking for." Watch the clip of Russ chatting with Nick Cannon below.

