Russ took to Twitter to spread some knowledge last night.
Russ is one of those artists that people love to hate for reasons that can only be described as "hey, that's just the internet for you." Some feel as though Russ can be a little too preachy at times and that his messages are perceived as corny. This hasn't stopped Russ from prospering and this weekend, he will be featured in an episode of Joe Budden's "The Pull Up." In one of the teaser videos to the episode, Russ and Budden have an interesting exchange regarding black youth and their position in the music industry.
After the video was released, Russ took the opportunity to clarify his statements by going on a lengthy Twitter rant where he puts the music industry on blast for being predatory.
"The industry, owned and ran by white people, uses young naive financially desperate black kids to perpetuate negative black stereotypes that in turn hold back & further destroy the black community. Black kids are being used as weapons of mass destruction against their own people. As a guest in the house of hip hop, I can’t just come in here and take take take...which is what white people historically do to anything black created. I have to give back to the culture that’s allowing me to take care of myself and my family. I try to do that by shedding light. On music business pitfalls to avoid/other things that I’ve learned that I feel could benefit anybody who’s tryna navigate this industry. I know a lotta time the “how” is harsh, but I want everyone to win on their terms and not get swindled and I hope y’all get that."