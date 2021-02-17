Rush Limbaugh was one of the most listened-to radio hosts for over the past 30 years. He was best known for his conservative views expressed frequently on his self-titled radio show, The Rush Limbaugh Show. His wife Kathyrn, told the public of his passing on his radio show Wednesday morning.

"As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life. Rush will forever be the greatest of all time," she said of her late husband.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rush announced his battle with advanced lung cancer last year. While battling the disease, Limbaugh continued to host his radio show, telling listeners he hoped to defeat the disease. Recently, Limbaugh missed a couple of shows due to his condition worsening.

Limbaugh got his start in radio in the 1970s as a rock DJ and sports radio host. In 1988, The Rush Limbaugh Show became nationally syndicated, soon making him one of the lead conservative voices on AM radio. The Rush Limbaugh Show has been heard on 600 radio stations by up to 27 million people each week, the highest-rated national radio talk show in America, according to the show's website.

In 2020, President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Presidental Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian achievement honor in the nation, for his contributions to radio. The award was given to Rush days after he had announced he had cancer.

Although successful, Limbaugh's career was riddled with controversy due to his views on race, LGBTQ+ issues, feminism, sexual consent, and climate change. Last year, he got into a debate with Charlagmne Tha God over white privilege.

Rest in Peace.

[via]





