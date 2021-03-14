Harry Potter is one of the most beloved franchises in the world, even if JK Rowling has fallen out of favor due to her unsavory opinions. Regardless, the books are massive and the films are even bigger. Despite this, one of the Harry Potter actors, Rupert Grint - who played Ronald Weasley - hasn't actually watched the vast majority of the movies. While speaking to the Armchair Expert podcast, Grint noted that he's only seen the first movie, and won't be watching the others anytime soon.

“I don’t watch them. I’ve seen the first one maybe twice now and once quite recently. But I haven’t really watched any of the others,” Grint said. “It still feels too soon. I can’t really detach myself fully. I can’t face it.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The actor went on to explain why he won't watch the films, noting that he is very self-conscious, and seeing himself act can be a horrible experience at times. Clearly, he is one of those actors who can be quite hard on himself.

“It made me so conscious of my face, of like what I’m doing. And I can almost feel myself doing things and from then I kinda stopped doing it,” he said. “I like being in the moment and creating it and just leaving it.”

Ron Weasley was a beloved character in the franchise and Grint's performance will always be heralded as one of the best in the series. Unfortunately, Grint will mostly likely never know this to be the case.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

