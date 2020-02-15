Runway Richy & T.I. Deliver Fast Flows On "Dumpin"

T.I. has always been one to show support to up and coming artists out of the South, and he's proving that still by jumping on a new single by FlyGoon's own Runway Richy called "Dumpin."

Produced by SauceLord Rich, "Dumpin" sees both rappers matching each other's rapid flows for the span of two-and-a-half minutes. The wordplay is pretty impressive as well, especially when you hear Tip somehow give a shoutout to all three of the pioneering hip-hop publications XXL Magazine, VIBE Magazine and The Source Magazine with such swift cleverness that you may have to rewind it more than once to actually catch the reference. It's moments like those and others throughout the track that make you appreciate the art of rap all the more greater.

Listen to "Dumpin" by Runway Richy featuring T.I. below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Wait a bit, n***a you know me?

Kick big shit, n***a big homie

Riding out by my lonely

B**ches all up on me walking out of Pink Pony

I ain't never played no sports

All I ever played with is these whores

Shawty wanted d*ck XXL, wanna catch a little VIBE

N***a, I'm her Source