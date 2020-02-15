mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Runway Richy & T.I. Deliver Fast Flows On "Dumpin"

Keenan Higgins
February 15, 2020 13:24
Dumpin
Runway Richy Feat. T.I.
Produced by Saucelord Rich

FlyGoon recording artist Runway Richy links with the big homie T.I. for his boastful new single "Dumpin."


T.I. has always been one to show support to up and coming artists out of the South, and he's proving that still by jumping on a new single by FlyGoon's own Runway Richy called "Dumpin."

Produced by SauceLord Rich, "Dumpin" sees both rappers matching each other's rapid flows for the span of two-and-a-half minutes. The wordplay is pretty impressive as well, especially when you hear Tip somehow give a shoutout to all three of the pioneering hip-hop publications XXL Magazine, VIBE Magazine and The Source Magazine with such swift cleverness that you may have to rewind it more than once to actually catch the reference. It's moments like those and others throughout the track that make you appreciate the art of rap all the more greater.

Listen to "Dumpin" by Runway Richy featuring T.I. below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Wait a bit, n***a you know me?
Kick big shit, n***a big homie
Riding out by my lonely
B**ches all up on me walking out of Pink Pony
I ain't never played no sports
All I ever played with is these whores
Shawty wanted d*ck XXL, wanna catch a little VIBE
N***a, I'm her Source

