Run The Jewels Unleashes The Deluxe Version Of "RTJ4"

Last summer, during the height of the social justice movement that swept over the United States following the shootings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and several others, Run The Jewels surprised fans by releasing their politically charged and long-awaited fourth studio album RTJ4. Now, over a year later, the acclaimed Hip-Hop duo consisting of Killer Mike and El-P has unleashed the deluxe version of RTJ4.

RTJ4 (Deluxe Version) is a sprawling 24-track effort that features the original 11 RTJ4 tracks, instrumentals, their Cyberpunk 2077 song "No Save Point," and remixes to some fan-favorite album cuts. While "JU$T" just receives an eclectic production overhaul from What So Not, "ooh la la" and "the ground below" both now appear with features from Lil Wayne and Royal Blood, respectively.

Find Run The Jewels' deluxe version of RTJ4 on your preferred streaming service below. Now that more than a year has passed, how do you feel about Killer Mike and El-P's fourth joint album?

Tracklist:

1. yankee and the brave

2. ooh la la (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier)

3. out of sight (feat. 2 Chainz)

4. holy calamafuck

5. goonies vs E.T.

6. walking in the snow

7. JU$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack De La Rocha)

8. never look back

9. the ground below

10. pulling the pin (feat. Josh Homme & Mavis Staples)

11. a few words for the firing squad

12. ooh la la (feat. Lil Wayne, Greg Nice, & DJ Premier) [Remix]

13. JU$T (feat. Pharrell Williams & Zack De La Rocha) [What So Not Remix]

14. No Save Point (from Cyberpunk 2077)

15. the ground below (feat. Royal Blood) [Royal Jewels mix]

16. yankee and the brave (instrumental)

17. ooh la la (instrumental)

18. out of sight (instrumental)

19. holy calamafuck (instrumental)

20. goonies vs E.T. (instrumental)

21. walking in the snow (instrumental)

22. JU$T (instrumental)

23. never look back (instrumental)

24. the ground below (instrumental)

25. pulling the pin (instrumental)

26. a few words for the firing squad (instrumental)