We've known for a couple months now that Run The Jewels are working on something hot, having teased since back in November that RTJ4 "is about 11 jams, it’s under 40 minutes and not a second is wasted." El-P and Killer Mike also noted how they were simply waiting for some samples to be cleared on the album leading us to believe that the project will have everything the fans are looking for.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Now that the new year is here and patience is running thin, the duo have come through with yet another update that we need coming from El-P. "What if I told you me and @KillerMike just made our best RTJ album yet?” he wrote on Twitter. “Would you believe me? trick question it doesn’t matter if you believe me.” Killer Mike re-tweeted the question with some purple devil emojis clearly agreeing with the rating of the upcoming release.

“A month ago I quit smoking,” El-P wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “A few months before that I got married. A few months before that I scored a film. A few months before that I got off tour. Now I am in full RTJ4 mode and it felt like a decent time to start fresh on this app."