Run The Jewels Load Up Cyberpunk Banger "No Save Point"

CD Projekt Red's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the most anticipated new games, and rightfully so. The Polish development company's previous game was The Witcher 3, an acclaimed title that some would possibly call the greatest game of all time. Big shoes to fill, but the gameplay we've seen so far appears promising as hell -- look for that to land in full on December 10th for PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. In the meantime, Run The Jewels have jumped into the fray to share "No Save Point," a new track from the upcoming game.

As expected, the duo engages in no shortage of digital mischief on this one. With his voice soaked in robotic processing, EL-P wastes little time in hopping back into his dystopian bag. "I swallow all my drugs so the pain is unplugged," he raps. "When the laws of entropy talk you better dread the judge / wiser men than us been crushed to fine dust." Though not quite so heavy on the geek-bars as his sci-fi loving counterpart, Killer Mike isn't exactly out of place in Cyberpunk's digital landscape. "Cyberpunk holding a pump," he raps, over frantic synthesizers. "Keanu Reeves, cyber-arm under my sleeve."

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off if you're planning on diving into CD Projekt Red's upcoming opus Cyberpunk 2077 when it drops this December.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I swallow all my drugs so the pain is unplugged

When the laws of entropy talks you better dread the judge

Wiser men than us been crushed to fine dust

Want a fortune cookie dummy? I'm fucked, I just shrug