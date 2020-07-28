The multi-billion-dollar cannabis industry just added a new power player with Run The Jewels. There are many artists in the hip hop world who have entered the cannabis business over the years. Snoop Dogg is the Hank Hill of all things weed and weed accessories, and the longtime connoisseur owns the ever-popular Leafs By Snoop cannabis company. Wiz Khalifa has Khalifa Kush, B. Real has Dr. Greenthumb, Xzibit has his own line of edibles, and there are dozens of rappers who have their own strains.

According to High Times, Run The Jewels has partnered with LEMONNADE to produce the "Ooh La La" strain named after one of their single. “We couldn’t be more excited to announce our cannabis partnership with the legendary Cookies and sister-company LEMONNADE on our first branded strain, ‘Ooh La La,’” Run The Jewels shared in a statement. “This collab with our homie Berner—the Bay-Area rapper and entrepreneur who built Cookies into one of the largest cannabis brands in the world—is based on a shared love of music, cannabis, and advocacy."

“This hybrid strain merges LEMONNADE’s sativa focus with RTJ’s indica appreciation to achieve the ideal hybrid strain. ‘Ooh La La’ flexes an aroma of spice cake and frosting plus flavor of sweet fruit cake with an herbal tea chaser, delivers a sensory-heightening head high and a light body feel. More fyah!!”

There will also be other products like pre-rolled blunts and vapes, but for now, all products will only be available in select California cities. They'll reportedly be available for purchase in more states before the year's end.

[via]