mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Run The Jewels Adds Lil Wayne To "RTJ4" Standout Track "Ooh La La"

Joshua Robinson
September 24, 2021 12:13
625 Views
62
3
Run The Jewels/Jewel Runners LLC/BMG Rights Management LLCRun The Jewels/Jewel Runners LLC/BMG Rights Management LLC
Run The Jewels/Jewel Runners LLC/BMG Rights Management LLC

ooh la la (Remix)
Run The Jewels Feat. Lil Wayne, Greg Nice & DJ Premier

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
77% (13)
Rate
Audience Rating
10 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Wayne's scorching feature streak continues on Run The Jewels' "ooh la la (Remix)."


Run The Jewels just unleashed the 24-track deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2020 album RTJ4, and of all of the new tracks added to the project, the one that stands out the most is the Lil Wayne-assisted remix of "ooh la la." Wayne's appearance on RTJ4 (Deluxe Edition) marks the Young Money rapper's latest offering in his scorching feature run this year, following impressive verses on DaBaby's "Lonely," Logic's "No Pressure," Drake's "You Only Live Twice," Moneybagg Yo's "Wokesha (Remix)," and more.

For the "ooh la la" remix, Wayne kicks things off with a sing-songy approach that almost feels reminiscent of the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, and once his verse is fully underway, Weezy does his thing with effortless, tongue-twisting bars and cheeky bars that reference his esteemed collaborators.

Listen to the Lil Wayne-assisted remix of Run The Jewels' RTJ4 standout track "ooh la la" below, and listen to the newly released RTJ4 (Deluxe Edition) here.

Quotable Lyrics

Kill a mic like El-Pand Killer Mike, feeling like
DJ Premier, it's my world premiere tonight, feeling right
Hair trigger softer than a pillow fight
No computer but this MAC got more shots than gigabytes
Bigger teeth, bigger bite, bigger holes in the wall
Money tall, ego small, blunt is long as a log
Mask is off, nothin' to lose, classy God, Sunday school
Run up a check and run your mouth
We run you down
Run The JewÐµls
Lil Tune (Tune)

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  6  2
  3
  625
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Run The Jewels Lil Wayne Greg Nice DJ Premier rtj4
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Run The Jewels Adds Lil Wayne To "RTJ4" Standout Track "Ooh La La"
62
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject