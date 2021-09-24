Run The Jewels Adds Lil Wayne To "RTJ4" Standout Track "Ooh La La"

Run The Jewels just unleashed the 24-track deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2020 album RTJ4, and of all of the new tracks added to the project, the one that stands out the most is the Lil Wayne-assisted remix of "ooh la la." Wayne's appearance on RTJ4 (Deluxe Edition) marks the Young Money rapper's latest offering in his scorching feature run this year, following impressive verses on DaBaby's "Lonely," Logic's "No Pressure," Drake's "You Only Live Twice," Moneybagg Yo's "Wokesha (Remix)," and more.

For the "ooh la la" remix, Wayne kicks things off with a sing-songy approach that almost feels reminiscent of the late Ol' Dirty Bastard, and once his verse is fully underway, Weezy does his thing with effortless, tongue-twisting bars and cheeky bars that reference his esteemed collaborators.

Listen to the Lil Wayne-assisted remix of Run The Jewels' RTJ4 standout track "ooh la la" below, and listen to the newly released RTJ4 (Deluxe Edition) here.

Quotable Lyrics

Kill a mic like El-Pand Killer Mike, feeling like

DJ Premier, it's my world premiere tonight, feeling right

Hair trigger softer than a pillow fight

No computer but this MAC got more shots than gigabytes

Bigger teeth, bigger bite, bigger holes in the wall

Money tall, ego small, blunt is long as a log

Mask is off, nothin' to lose, classy God, Sunday school

Run up a check and run your mouth

We run you down

Run The JewÐµls

Lil Tune (Tune)