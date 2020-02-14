After years of waiting, the creative brain trust that is El-P and Killer Mike, better known as Run The Jewels, have finally wrapped on Run The Jewels 4. El Producto confirmed the news on Twitter this morning with a concise yet hype-inducing proclamation: "RTJ4 is done." Given that the pair have been busy finalizing the project for a minute now, with El previously describing it as a "filthy, dirty, dusty" body of work, the news comes as a pleasant surprise to the duo's loyal fanbase.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Other than the revelation that the project is "done," much about the fourth installment remains a mystery. Details surrounding guest appearances or a possible release windows remain scarce, though it wouldn't be surprising to see them drop it before hitting the road with Rage Against The Machine in March. While you might be tempted to call that wishful thinking, ask yourself this: why wouldn't El and Mike want to take their new material on tour?

Either way, expect more news on RTJ4 to surface in the coming weeks. Given that the pair have yet to miss, look for this one to be another major release for one of hip-hop's most unexpected yet deniably harmonious bromances.