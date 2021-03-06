In October of 2002, Jam Master Jay was tragically shot and killed in his recording studio in New York. While it’s been nearly two decades since the murder occurred, the suspects involved are still being investigated. The shooting occurred as an alleged result of a drug deal gone wrong, and Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. are believed to be the killers. Last August, the two were formally indicted for the murder of Jam Master Jay, whose real name is Jason Mizell.



As of Friday, there are new charges being held against Karl Jordan Jr., ones unrelated to the murder of the Run-DMC legend. The newest charges against Jordan include conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and use of firearms in connection with a drug-trafficking crime. Jordan will spend an additional five years in prison for the charges if he is convicted, on top of the time he will already have for his murder charge.



Jam Master Jay was allegedly in possession of 10 kilos of cocaine at the time of his murder, which Jordan and Washington were in search of. According to prosecutors, Jay told Washington that he "would not be involved in distributing the narcotics in Maryland, which precipitated the murder conspiracy.” Jordan then delivered the fatal shot that killed Jay.

Hopefully, we will have more information about the suspect as the trial unfolds.

