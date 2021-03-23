Last year's XXL Freshman list included Lil Tjay, Grammy-nominated artist CHIKA, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Mulatto, and more. Earning a spot on the music publication's highly coveted Freshman Class is no small feat, so its no wonder the internet is hung up on a rumored 14th Annual Freshman List memo that's been floating around. The memo lists Pooh Sheisty, Coi 'Leroy,' The Kid LAROI, and others as members of this year's class.

Numerous points that particularly make the credibility in the list questionable have been pointed out by many people. For starters, Coi Leray is misspelled as 'Leroy' in this alleged super confidential memo about the list. Second, NYC rapper J.I. recently rebranded his stage name to not read as 'J.I. The Prince of N.Y.' any longer, but he is still listed as such on the list.

Nonetheless, the rumored list is as follows:

1. Pooh Shiesty

2. The Kid LAROI

3. morray

4. Iann Dior

5. SSGKobe

6. Sheff G

7. J.I. The Prince of N.Y.

6. Toosii

7. EST Gee

8. Coi 'Leroy'

9. 42 Dugg

10. $NOT

As has been emphasized, there's no guarantee this list is at all close to the actual list, which usually comes out in the summertime. It does, however, create room for interesting dialogue about which newcomers in the game right now deserve to be recognized for their stellar talents.

What do you think of the alleged 14th Annual Freshman List? Let us know down in the comments.