The Las Vegas Raiders are "prepared to offer" Tom Brady a two-year, $60 million contract, according to sportswriter Larry Fitzgerald Sr., as reported by Bleacher Report.

The $30 million yearly salary is a noteworthy aspect of this rumor, as that is the figure that the New England Patriots were reportedly willing to offer Brady.

Adam Shefter of ESPN has reported in the past that the Raiders are likely to pursue Brady. He cited head coach John Gruden's recruiting capabilities, and the team's formidable roster as reasons the six-time Super Bowl champion could choose Las Vegas.

Jay Glazer of The Athletic explained how the Raiders could land Brady on January 10th:

"A lot of people think that he's going to go back to the Patriots and it would certainly fit but I think they have to pay him. If I'm a team like the Raiders or the Chargers and I need to fill up my stadium and my fanbase, I am absolutely, without a doubt, going to go and say, 'Mr. Brady, here's the offense. You tell us what the offense is. You help devise it and Mr. Brady, here's our checkbook. You fill it out.' "I know it's going to be hard for Jon Gruden to do that but he's the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL, the most marketable guy there is. He's a gamechanger for a franchise. Season tickets. Marketing. I would open up my checkbook for him if I was a team like the Chargers or the Raiders, who are moving to Las Vegas, and especially if I want him to teach a young quarterback how to be a quarterback. I think it's a no-brainer — you pay the man."

Brady has played with the Patriots for the entirety of his career. NFL free agency begins on March 13.