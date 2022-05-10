Rui Hachimura has been blazing a trail for himself with the Washington Wizards, and it certainly helps that he currently has a deal with Jordan Brand. While he doesn't have a signature shoe, he has still gotten his own colorways of various unique Jordan models. For instance, Hachimura is about to get his very own Air Jordan 8 which has been teased quite a bit over the last little while.

As you can see from the packaging, the shoe pays homage to Rui's Japanese heritage. The sneaker has a multi-toned beige upper, all while some blue and red is placed throughout. Overall, the look of the shoe is quite unique, and this is definitely one of the better Air Jordan 8 models we have seen in quite some time. If you're a fan of this silhouette, these are proving to be a must-cop.

If you are interested in grabbing these, you will be able to do so as of Monday, May 23rd for a price of $225 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these brand new kicks, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.