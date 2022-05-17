Rui Hachimura has been making quite the impression on the sneaker world. The Washington Wizards star has been steadily improving every single year, and sneakerheads have been impressed with his various Air Jordan models. Recently, the star got his very own Air Jordan 8 and now, he is getting an Air Jordan 36 that just so happens to have the exact same color scheme.

As you can see down below, the upper of this shoe is mostly a beigish-brown, all while some navy red and blue is placed throughout. There are various references to Hachimura's Japanese heritage here, and it is very clear that a lot of thought was put into this model. If you are a collector of performance basketball shoes, these may very well prove to be a must-cop.

If you are looking to cop these, they will be dropping on Monday, May 23rd for a modest price of $195 USD. Let us know what you think of these kicks, down in the comments section below. As always, stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker word.

Image via Nike

