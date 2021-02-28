Nostalgia has been the driving force behind much of the pop culture content we've consumed during the pandemic, and Paramount finally hopped on the trend with a Rugrats revival featuring the original voice cast.

Tommy Pickles, Chuckie Finster, Angelica Pickles, Susie Carmichael, and Phil and Lil DeVille are returning to the small screen on a CG-animated series set to premiere on Paramount Plus, through CBS All Access, sometime this year, as announced by Nickelodeon at ViacomCBS’ investor day.

Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie), E.G. Daily (Tommy), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Cree Summer (Susie), and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil) are set to reprise their roles with entirely new adventures.

Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation, said of the classic kids' show revival, “Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience.” Naito also said having the original cast behind the voices again is one of the most essential pieces in making the show what it is.

In 1991, we were first introduced to the troublesome toddlers and their misadventures on Nickelodeon. The four-time Daytime Emmy award-winning show ran for 13 years and even inspired a spin-off Rugrats: All Grown Up that ran for five seasons. However, the series is set to follow the toddlers as “they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view,” according to Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

Are you excited about the Rugrats revival? Let us know in the comments.

[via]