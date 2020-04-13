Any beef between Utah Jazz teammates Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell has been squashed, Gobert said Sunday.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19, was criticized for downplaying the virus and putting his teammates at risk. Soon after, Mitchell tested positive and the two players have reportedly been at odds since.

"It's true that we didn't speak for a while, but we spoke a couple days ago," Gobert said. "We're ready to win a championship. Relationships are never perfect," Gobert said on Instagram live, Sunday. "But at the end of the day, we both want to win. We're grown men, and we want to win."

"There's no fight," Gobert added. "It's all about thousands of people are dying every day, and it's all about what we can do to help, what we can do to bring some positive. That's what my focus is on now."

Mitchell spoke about the situation in March on ABC's Good Morning America: "To be honest with you, it took a while for me to kind of cool off and I read what he said and heard what he said," Mitchell said. "I'm glad he's doing okay, I'm glad I'm well. I'm just really happy, to be honest, Robin, that it wasn't the whole [team]."

[Via]