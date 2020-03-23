Rudy Gobert has been the subject of a ton of scrutiny and criticism over the past couple of weeks due to his Coronavirus diagnosis. Most people would have had sympathy for him but because he was reckless prior to his positive test, people began to make fun of him. Obviously, Gobert feels awful about what happened especially since he ended up giving the virus to his teammate, Donovan Mitchell. Now, Gobert is on the mend although he has been feeling some unforeseen side effects of the virus.

In the tweet below, Gobert admits that he has completely lost his sense of taste and smell. Most COVID-19 patients suffer from a fever, stuffy nose, dry cough, and problems breathing. For Gobert, these symptoms seem somewhat unique although others have reported the same loss of smell and taste.

There is still a lot we don't know about the Coronavirus and as the weeks go on, more information will certainly be made available. It's a scary time we are living in but if we all do our part and practice social distancing, this will all go away sooner rather than later.

As for the NBA, it could be shut down all the way until mid-June or early July. This is a reality we are just going to have to live with for the time being.