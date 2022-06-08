Just a few days ago, it was announced that Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder would be stepping down from his role with the team. This came as pretty shocking news and it eventually led to reports that Donovan Mitchell was unsure about the future of the team. After all, they have had various playoff disasters and Mitchell has greater aspirations than just the second round.

In the midst of this uncertainty, there have also been rumors surrounding Rudy Gobert. The three-time defensive player of the year seems to shrink in the playoffs and there is this belief that he and Mitchell don't have particularly good chemistry anymore.

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Now, according to Bleacher Report, it would appear as though Gobert is actually on the trading block. In their report, it was revealed that the Jazz are engaging in trade talks for Gobert and while some have theorized that Mitchell could be traded too, it appears as though the Jazz have very little interest in making that happen right now.

Mitchell is the future of the franchise and having him leave would be a bit of a disaster. With that said, Gobert is the best option if this team wants to get better via trade.

