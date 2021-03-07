Caroline Rose Giuliani, the 32-year-old daughter of the infamous former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, penned a new essay for Vanity Fair, in which she praises three-ways and discusses polyamory. Caroline's piece, titled “A Unicorn’s Tale: Three-Way Sex With Couples Has Made Me A Better Person,” details her experience using a dating website for “Unicorns," women who act as the third partner for couples.



Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

“I am typically more sexually submissive, but as we were texting (which quickly turned into sexting), I tried on this authoritative sexual persona," she explained. "I was pleased to discover that, having been submissive myself, finding the language to turn Isabella on came naturally to me.”

She celebrated the experience writing, “Many aspects of the encounter were pleasurable and fun, but the most engrossing sensation was feeling Oliver’s palpable love for Isabella … his desire to fulfill her was the deeper motivation for filling me.”

"I am attracted to people based on their presence and energy regardless of their biological sex, gender, or gender identity," she said, explaining that she identifies as pansexual.

Caroline has spoken out against her father's role as former President Donald Trump's attorney and admitted that she would vote for President Joe Biden, according to Page Six.

“The incredible moments of connection and transformation I’ve shared with these couples reminds me that my expansive mind is a gift," she wrote.

