Warning: This article contains spoilers of Borat 2 out this Friday on Amazon Prime.

The latest Borat film is slated for release this Friday, and already the cinematic adventure is sparking controversy. While filming Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, we reported on the news that the former Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani, called the police on star Sacha Baron Cohen after witnessing bizarre behavior. No one got into any trouble with the New York Police Department for that incident, but after a description of Giuliani's feature was shared with the public, people are condemning President Donald Trump's personal attorney for alleged sexually inappropriate behavior.

In the clip, Borat leaves Giuliani alone with Borat's daughter, Tular. She appears young and flirts with the 76-year-old as he drinks scotch. At one point, Giuliani reportedly lays back and looks as if he has his hands in his pants. Borat re-enters the room and then tells the attorney that his daughter 15-years-old, too old for him.

After going viral, Rudy Giuliani took to Twitter to issue a denial of any misconduct. "The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment," he wrote. "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar. In fact, the NY Post today reports 'it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.'"

Giuliani added that once he "realized it was a set up" he contacted the authorities. "This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family... We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts."