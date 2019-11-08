For the last five years, the Golden State Warriors have terrorized the NBA and only the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers were able to do anything about it. Now, the team is in a steep decline thanks to a plethora of injuries that have left the team at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. It's a sad state of affairs but as of right now, it's pretty hard to feel bad for them considering everything they were able to accomplish.

In a new report from Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report, Spurs player Rudy Gay spoke about the Warriors decline and had some interesting comments, especially towards Draymond Green.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"You think anybody in the league has any empathy for Draymond Green?" Gay asked. "No, hell no. He's a good dude and everything, but everybody has their time and everybody has their day, and it's time for another team to step up. They took full advantage of their time at the top. And not just them—the fans, too. This is the real NBA, man. You don't have some of the best players in the league. You still have some great players, but those wins aren't going to come as easy no more."

Gay probably isn't the only player who feels this way, especially when you consider just how much trash talk Green has done over the years. For now, it seems like teams are marveling in their demise and if you're a Warriors fan, you truly hate to see it.