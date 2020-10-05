mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rucci Takes It Back To His Roots On New Album "Midget"

Aron A.
October 05, 2020 14:30
124 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Midget
Rucci

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Inglewood rapper enlists Mozzy, Blxst, Shordie Shordie, and more for his new project, "Midget."


It's been an especially busy year for Inglewood's own Rucci. Delivering his full-length project Tako's Son in 2019, he's kept the momentum high with a string of loose tracks and singles throughout the year, in addition to releasing the  I'm Still Me EP in April. He released his latest project, Midget over the weekend. Rucci's latest project continues to define him as one of the leaders among the new generation of rappers from the West Coast, even as he swaps bars with them. Midget boasts fifteen tracks in total, along with a slew of collaborations alongside rappers like Mozzy, Blxst, Shordie Shordie, ALLBLACK, and more. Meanwhile, Rucci enlists Romo, 420Tiesto, RonRon and Drumma to handle the project's production.

Press play below on Rucci's latest project, Midget

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Rucci Takes It Back To His Roots On New Album "Midget"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject