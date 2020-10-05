Rucci Takes It Back To His Roots On New Album "Midget"

It's been an especially busy year for Inglewood's own Rucci. Delivering his full-length project Tako's Son in 2019, he's kept the momentum high with a string of loose tracks and singles throughout the year, in addition to releasing the I'm Still Me EP in April. He released his latest project, Midget over the weekend. Rucci's latest project continues to define him as one of the leaders among the new generation of rappers from the West Coast, even as he swaps bars with them. Midget boasts fifteen tracks in total, along with a slew of collaborations alongside rappers like Mozzy, Blxst, Shordie Shordie, ALLBLACK, and more. Meanwhile, Rucci enlists Romo, 420Tiesto, RonRon and Drumma to handle the project's production.

Press play below on Rucci's latest project, Midget.