Rucci Makes An Impressive Entrance With "Tako's Son" Project

Rucci's roots are well-documented and in his latest effort, he channels those ties.

Tako's Son is a dedication to Rucci's father of the same name, well-established figure in the Inglewood area who was most recently deported back to El Salvador.

Keeping things intact, Rucci calls on his father's teachings and his own life experiences to deliver on an opus that calls on the talents of the likes of Shoreline Mafia, RJMrLA, AZChike, and 1TakeJay for the assist among other, making a strong case for the scene currently planting its stake throughout southern California. Get into Tako's Son down below.