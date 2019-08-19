mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rucci Makes An Impressive Entrance With "Tako's Son" Project

Milca P.
August 18, 2019 20:04
190 Views
Tako's Son
Rucci

Rucci shares new album.


Rucci's roots are well-documented and in his latest effort, he channels those ties.

Tako's Son is a dedication to Rucci's father of the same name, well-established figure in the Inglewood area who was most recently deported back to El Salvador.

Keeping things intact, Rucci calls on his father's teachings and his own life experiences to deliver on an opus that calls on the talents of the likes of Shoreline Mafia, RJMrLA, AZChike, and 1TakeJay for the assist among other, making a strong case for the scene currently planting its stake throughout southern California. Get into Tako's Son down below.

 

