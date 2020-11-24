Rucci Comes Through With The Re-Up With "Midget (Deluxe)"

The West Coast has seen a new generation of rappers come to take over from across California. Rucci is surely among those leading the wave. Earlier this year, the rapper returned with his project, Midget and now, he's back with the deluxe. The Inglewood rapper stacks his project with nine new songs, on top of the 15 on the original tracklist. The deluxe edition includes appearances from OhGeesy, Lil Duece, Band Gang Lonnie Bands and more, as well as production from JR, Tiesto, Fort Woe, and more.

Midget (Deluxe) new tracks:

16. Hotel (Prod. by Zay Coronado)

17. Tha Whoops (ft Lil Duece & Cypress Moreno) (Prod. by Cypress Moreno)

18. Watch Me (ft. AzChike)

19. Where I’m From (ft. Band Gang Lonnie Bands & OhGeesy) (Prod. by Ron-RonTheProducer)

20. Do I Ever (Prod. by BlvckLotus)

21. Ride Wit Me (Prod. by Benny Ave)

22. Float On (ft. Mister) (Prod. by Tiesto)

23. Shmoke (ft. Pjay & AzSwaye) (Prod. by Fort Woe)