Rucci, AzChike, Boosie Badazz, AzSwaye, & Pjay Are The Avengers On "Hoodrat"

Boosie is a veteran of the game and for many, he is a legend that you absolutely need to work with. Throughout his career, Boosie has shown love to younger artists and he doesn't mind venturing outside of Louisiana to find new talent. For instance, Boosie recently linked up with Inglewood artists Rucci and AzChike for a brand new track called "Hoodrat" which also features the likes of AzSwaye and Pjay.

As you will immediately hear from this track, there is an undeniable L.A. sound that AzSwaye and Rucci play to perfection. On Boosie's braggadocios verse, he offers up some solid bars and he sounds as focused as ever. While the track is only 2:30 long, all five artists get their shine and it makes for a truly great collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics:

I need gangsta ass bitch with a choppa and a Uzi

Tell her make it shake turn a n**** to a smoothie

Pussy too good I had to spy on that coochie

Let that choppa rang let it sang like Toosie