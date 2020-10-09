mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rucci & Shordie Shordie Team Up For "Me & My Drugz, Pt. 2"

Dre D.
October 09, 2020 14:34
Mackk & Company / EMPIRE

Me & My Drugz, Pt. 2
Rucci Feat. Shordie Shordie
Produced by Steelz

Rucci delivers the visuals for the "Midget" cut featuring Shordie Shordie.


Inglewood rapper Rucci just dropped his album Midget and he's definitely got something there.

He continues the album's rollout with the release of the visuals for the song "Me & My Drugz, Pt. 2" featuring Peso Da Mafia's Shordie Shordie. 

Over a bouncy beat from LA mainstay Steelz, the two profess their shameless love for syrup and drugs: "I'm a rich druggie/big money, big junkie."

Rucci's voice is surprisingly versatile and he alternates from a crooning falsetto to a confident bark with ease as Shordie Shordie blends the lines altogether.

Check out the new video for "Me & My Drugz, Pt. 2" and share your thoughts in the comments. 

Quotable Lyrics

Sipping A, she told me chill, I couldn't wait
I almost didn't have the drink, I had to meet him running late
Yeah, you had lil' time before me, but you didn't really peep
I was drinkin, I was drinkin, we was talkin, fell asleep
Now I'm with SaRu and Lil D, he always with me
My mama told me chill, I treat that drink like crack and Whitney
I'm in the D with Sada, where the pills I need em now
We smokin tree, we in the hills, the plug don't care about these pounds

Rucci
