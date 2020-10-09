Rucci & Shordie Shordie Team Up For "Me & My Drugz, Pt. 2"

Inglewood rapper Rucci just dropped his album Midget and he's definitely got something there.

He continues the album's rollout with the release of the visuals for the song "Me & My Drugz, Pt. 2" featuring Peso Da Mafia's Shordie Shordie.

Over a bouncy beat from LA mainstay Steelz, the two profess their shameless love for syrup and drugs: "I'm a rich druggie/big money, big junkie."

Rucci's voice is surprisingly versatile and he alternates from a crooning falsetto to a confident bark with ease as Shordie Shordie blends the lines altogether.

Check out the new video for "Me & My Drugz, Pt. 2" and share your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Sipping A, she told me chill, I couldn't wait

I almost didn't have the drink, I had to meet him running late

Yeah, you had lil' time before me, but you didn't really peep

I was drinkin, I was drinkin, we was talkin, fell asleep

Now I'm with SaRu and Lil D, he always with me

My mama told me chill, I treat that drink like crack and Whitney

I'm in the D with Sada, where the pills I need em now

We smokin tree, we in the hills, the plug don't care about these pounds