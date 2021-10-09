Rucci & AzChike Release 21-Track Album, “Kourtesy Of Us”

California’s Rucci and AzChike are no strangers to collaborating, but on October 8th, the pair dropped their first joint album, Kourtesy Of Us. The lengthy 21-track project includes “Hoodrat,” featuring Pjay, AzSwaye, and Boosie Badazz, which just received a music video last month.

In the clip, the five rappers can be seen hanging out at a car wash, throwing back tequila and Henny while making it rain. Like many of their songs, “Hoodrat” has been described as a “West Coast anthem,” the kind that you want to turn up so loud that it makes your vehicle visibly shake while you sing along.

Other noteworthy artists featured on Kourtesy Of Us include Cypress Moreno, Kamaiyah, Haiti Babii, and Capolow, among others.

Rucci has been promoting the album on his Instagram page, and AzChike took the time to pen a celebratory message to his followers.

“ALL DA HOMIES WEAK RIGHT NOW, BUT CHIKE STILL PUTTING THT SHIT ON & CELEBRATING GEE OH DEESKI. I WANNA PERSONALLY THANK ALL THE FEATURES AND PRODUCTION IF YOU GOT SOME ON THERE.”

He went on, “I REALLY GOT A LOT MORE TO SAY. BUT IMA CUT MYSELF OFF. TOUR UP NEXT U SORRY EXCUSE FORNA BITCH!! YA GANG AINT NUN LIKE MINES.”

Stream Kourtesy Of Us below and share your first impressions in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Fasho Poppin (feat. Cypress Moreno)

2. Give It Up

3. Check It

4. Hoodrat (feat. Pjay, AzSwaye & AzBilo)

5. My N*ggas

6. Depend On Me (feat. Cypress Moreno)

7. Trust

8. Celebration (feat. Kamaiyah)

9. After Party (feat. Haiti Babii)

10. Bangel (feat. Lil’ Duece)

11. Money On Me (feat. Kalan.FrFr)

12. No Time (feat. Capolo)

13. Thug Pussy (feat. Su’lan)

14. Kourtesy Of Us

15. Word Around Town

16. Ambush

17. Get Back Gang

18. What We Talkin Bout (feat. AzSwaye)

19. Church

20. Dive In The Water (feat. AzSwaye)

21. Hoodrat (feat. Boosie Badazz, AzSwaye & Pjay)