Following her mysterious exit from Batwoman last year, Ruby Rose is now unleashing about her time on set. After only one season, Rose shared in May 2020 that she would no longer don the latex suit on the CW series. There wasn't much sai about her departure at the time, but this week, the actress has gone back and forth with Warner Bros. Television.

“I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season,” the actress said in a statement last year. “This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.”



Bauzen / Contributor / Getty Images

Now, Rose has reportedly accused the cast, production, CW, and Warner Bros. Television of facilitating an unsafe work environment. "Please to my dear fans, stop asking if I will return to that awful show," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I wouldn't return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head."

Rose noted that an accident on set left a production assistant severely injured and now she is a quadriplegic. "They tried to blame it on her being on her phone," said Rose. "Her accident occurred because our show refused to shut down when everyone else did because of Covid." Rose also accused her co-star of injuring a stunt double and alleged that her peers complained about her, forcing her off of the series.

Warner Bros. Television, however, issued a statement of their own, denying Rose's allegations. They called her account of events "revisionist history" and stated that she was axed after “multiple complaints about workplace behavior." Rose's co-star Dougray Scott also refuted her allegations.

“I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened," he said.

[via][via]