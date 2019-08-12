Ruby Rose will be the first open lesbian Batwoman to star in the upcoming CW series and it's a role she wasn't too sure about committing to at first. However, after chatting with producer Sarah Schechter and showrunner Caroline Dries, Ruby was sold based on their passion and true attention to every aspect of the series.



"I believe there's some people that won't find themselves," Ruby said of the series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I mean, I think there's definitely someone for everyone in the show, but if you don't find yourself in the show, that's probably because there's plenty of shows you already have out there."

Ruby detailed further how Batwoman has some characteristics that she can relate to based on her past. "I feel like I was more like her when I was younger — the hesitation of trusting people, letting people in, feeling like I could do everything on my own. Not having a big family. Being gay, obviously, but that's not the biggest part of the show," she added. "But there's a lot that I definitely experienced throughout [my] earlier teens, maybe even early 20s, but that now I don't share with her but I can see why she feels the way she does."

Peep the official trailer below and catch the premiere Sunday, October 6th on CW.