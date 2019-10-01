Ruby Rose is CW's new Batwoman and the job did not come without some injuries that put her mobility at risk. The 33-year-old actress posted a graphic video to her Instagram feed that sees her undergoing spinal surgery since she injured two discs in her back from doing stunts as Batwoman.



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

"To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck... A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed... I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn’t feel my arms," she captioned the video.

The Orange Is The New Black actress thanked the surgeon for allowing her to "keep working and doing" what she loves. "I am forever in your debt. And to anyone asking why I let them video it.. Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under," she added.