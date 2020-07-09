Following Ruby Rose's controversial exit from CW's Batwoman series after only one season, the show has announced her replacement. For the first time, a Black woman will be taking on the iconic role. Actress Javicia Leslie has been named as the new Batwoman, and Ruby Rose made it clear that she's excited about the news.



Gregg DeGuire / Stringer / Getty Images

“OMG!! This is amazing!! I am so glad Batwoman will be played by an amazing Black woman,” Rose wrote next to a photo of Leslie. “I want to congratulate Javicia Leslie on taking over the bat cape. You are walking into an amazing cast and crew. I can’t wait to watch season 2 you are going to be amazing !!"

Leslie will portray the character of Ryan Wilder who is one her way to becoming the superhero character. “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Javicia Leslie said in a statement. Check out Ruby Rose's post about the news below.

