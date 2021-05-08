Getting your social media and the contents of your phone hacked is a nightmarish reality for anyone who has either of the two. What makes it even worse is when the hacker in question threatens to leak your private content while proving they're not bluffing. Unfortunately for Rubi Rose, this is her reality this weekend.

Rubi admitted that an individual known as Propkers22 had somehow accessed her phone and gained entry to her Twitter account, which boasts over 550,000 followers. The hacker began terrorizing the Atlanta rapper's Twitter account late Friday night (May 7), firing off numerous off-key tweets that left many suspecting her account had been compromised long before it was confirmed.

While all the tweets have been erased, images of the leaked DMs from Lil Reese and Kodak Black have recirculated, capturing the attention of meme-centered social media users. Rubi began trending on social media after the leaked messages showed her ignoring DMs begging for her attention from Lil Reese. Kodak Black was also exposed as a straggler in Rubi's DMs.

Of course, Twitter found a way to get jokes off about the whole situation, specifically mocking Lil Reese for talking to himself in Rubi's DMs. The hacker also threatened to leak intimidate photos of Rubi, but that has yet to happen.

At the time of publication, it appears Rubi and her team have been able to regain control of her account. Nonetheless, the memes will live on. Check out some more reactions to the leaked DMs below.

